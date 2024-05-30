(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The End Brain Cancer Initiative Shares Announcement of Significant Survival Data for Brain Cancer Patients

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute announced a clinical readout of a Phase 0/2 'trigger' clinical trial of niraparib in patients with newly diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated Glioblastoma. The study ( )concluded that niraparib achieved pharmacologically relevant concentrations, in excess of any other PARP inhibitor in Glioblastoma tumor tissue and led to a median overall survival of 20.3 months, a significant advance beyond the historical control of 12.7 months. These results will be presented in an oral presentation on June 3, 2024, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.The drug, niraparib is an oral, once-daily PARP inhibitor with current indications in first-line maintenance for advanced ovarian cancer. GSK continues to assess the potential for niraparib in several pivotal trials across multiple tumor types and in combination with other therapeutics.The End Brain Cancer Initiative shares more information about niraparib, along with other new research and clinical trials in the brain cancer space, on their disease education Mobile Application. Patients and families can stay up to date on advancements in the brain cancer space by downloading the app at .ABOUT IVY BRAIN TUMOR CENTERIvy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, AZ, is a tertiary care and nonprofit translational research program that employs bold, early-phase clinical trial strategies to identify new treatments for aggressive brain tumors, including glioblastoma. Our leading experts in neurosurgical oncology, neuro-oncology, radiation oncology, neuroradiology, neuropathology, and neuroscience nursing treat more patients annually than any other brain tumor center in the United States. The Ivy Center's Phase 0 clinical trials program is the largest in the world and enables personalized care in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional drug development. In addition, unlike conventional clinical trials focusing on single drugs, the Ivy Center's accelerated program tests therapeutic combinations matched to individual patients. We leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of hope and healing. Learn more at IvyBrainTumorCenter.ABOUT THE END BRAIN CANCER INITIATIVEThe End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's work and mission at EndBrainCancer.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, +1 425-785-8489, ...###

