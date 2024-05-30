MULTI-LINGUAL ARTIST ANNA AYA CONTINUES TO LEAD THE J-POP MUSIC EXPLOSION, RELEASES“HIT ME WITH YOUR LOVE” ON MAY 31St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International singer, dancer, model, actor, and multi-lingual artist Anna Aya continues her rise as the first global princess of J-Pop with the highly anticipated release of her second English and bi-lingual single, "Hit Me With Your Love," available on all digital outlets on May 31st. In addition, The GRAMMYs recently featured an exclusive for the song (produced and directed by winning and Academy & BAFTA nominated Shannon McIntosh) earlier this month.Listen (for review purposes only):Watch Anna On GRAMMY:"Hit Me With Your Love" follows the monumental success of Anna Aya's debut single, "Someone Else” that reached #2 on Japan's USEN Chart, #46 on the U.S radio charts and was featured on the Vision Screen Billboard at the famous Shibuya Miyamasuzaka intersection in Tokyo.“Hit Me With Your Love” was co-written by 9-X Diamond, Grammy nominated producer Louis Bell (Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber) and 6-X Japan Gold Disc Winner Michael Africk (Mai Kuraki, Zard, Jordan Knight). Named Nippon Broadcasting System's“Outstanding Newcomer” and Nickelodeon's“Artist to Watch,” Anna Aya continues to lead the worldwide J-Pop explosion and cement her position as the first global princess of the genre, seamlessly blending East and West both sonically and lyrically and creating a unique sound of her own.“Hit Me With Your Love” explores themes of infatuation and empowerment, featuring English and Japanese lyrics and Anna's powerful vocals that shine through every verse and embody the strength of a woman who knows what she's worth. Anna elaborates“Your actions speak louder than words. You think you're worth my time? You want me in your life? Show me what you're all about!"Both“Someone Else” and“Hit Me With Your Love” have been released via Michael Africk's Handcraft Entertainment and distributed globally by Virgin Music (with the exception of Japan). Prior to the release of "Hit Me With Your Love," Handcraft Entertainment and Tokyo based B ZONE, Inc. announced their strategic partnership along with the signing of Anna Aya. This collaboration resulted in the Japanese release of Anna's debut single "Someone Else” through B ZONE on February 14th. The song reached #2 on the USEN chart and was #1 on Shazam charts in cities all over Japan.“Having partners in both the US and Japan for Handcraft Entertainment, coupled with the over 25 years of experience we have working in both markets, gives us a unique advantage and allows Handcraft and our artists to operate in each territory domestically. This is particularly critical in the Japanese market as long standing trust and relationships are absolutely paramount to success. With this in place and with her incredible performance and mastery of both languages, I fully expect Anna's“Hit Me With Your Love” to catapult her to the next level.” Commented Africk.With J-Pop experiencing a surge in popularity, Anna Aya's arrival marks an exciting moment in music history. According to Billboard:“In terms of growth rate, World music - which also includes J-pop, or Japanese pop, and Afrobeats - topped all other genres with a 26.2% increase in U.S. on-demand audio streams.”Handcraft Entertainment is a production company, label, artist management and publishing company that is home to cutting edge, superstar artists, producers and songwriters. Together, they share a vision of building bridges that unite the biggest music markets and fans around the world. Handcraft Entertainment was founded by multi-platinum and 6x Japan Gold Disc winner Michael Africk and is based in both Los Angeles and Boston

