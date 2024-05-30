Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Participating In Two National Events This Week

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of next-generation, transdermal alcohol-detection solutions, will be spotlighted at two prominent events this week. According to the announcement, company representatives will be involved in both the West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders

and

Lytham Partners Spring Investor Conference. The West Coast Symposium is scheduled for May 30–June 1, 2024, in Palm Springs, California. SOBRsafe representatives will be hosting an exhibitor booth at the event; the two-day event features the latest, most-effective strategies for addiction treatment and behavioral health. An estimated 1,500-plus professionals are expected to attend.“We are excited about the West Coast Symposium, as it is our true debut to the behavioral health market,” said SOBRsafe vice president of corporate relations Justin Davis in the press release.“We have established our presence with over 20 accounts signed in 2024, and this sold-out event elevates our brand and technology to an entirely new level. Many of our customers will be in attendance, and sharing their SOBRsafe experiences within this tightly knit community. After successfully securing early adopters, this is our next step toward achieving broad industry awareness of our technology.”

The Lytham Partners Investment Conference is slated for May 30, 2024. SOBRsafe CEO Dave Gandini will be presenting during this virtual event. Gandini's webcast presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET; the presentation will also be available for replay following the event. In addition, members of SOBRsafe management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To view the presentation, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About

SOBR Safe Inc.



SOBRsafe offers an advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology that detects and instantaneously reports in real time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. Alcohol misuse is the fourth-leading cause of preventable death in America and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive, inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive-detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, as well as for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). SOBRsafe is

creating a culture of prevention and support. For more information about the company, visit



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN