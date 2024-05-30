Techmediabreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Receives US Patent Covering Proprietary Push-To-Talk Vehicle Kit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, has been awarded a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). According to the announcement, the patent is regarding Siyata's VK7 Vehicle Kit, which is a first-of-its-kind vehicle kit featuring an integrated 10-watt speaker, a simple slide-in connection sleeve for the SD7 Handset and an external antenna connection.“This new U.S. patent further demonstrates the innovative nature of our products and is a credit to the skill and dedication of our R&D team,” said Siyata Mobile CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the press release.“The VK7 vehicle kit previously received patent protection in
China. Our patents are strategically filed in key markets in alignment with our vision for global expansion and to protect against unauthorized use of our intellectual property. The VK7 is a very innovative vehicle kit that, when paired with our SD7 device, provides a radio-like experience for vehicle PTT calls. We are striving to be a global leader in the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular category, and our groundbreaking, patent-protected products and solutions give us a strong competitive advantage.”
About Siyata Mobile Inc.
Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global developer and vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over Cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories. In support of its Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. For more information about the company, visit or .
