Tinygemsbreaks Asset Marketing Systems Partners To Provide Straightforward Method For Investors To Obtain Medallion Signature Guarantees

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Asset Marketing Systems Insurance Services, LLC (“Asset”) is a premier distributor of insurance products specializing in Fixed Annuities, Fixed Annuities, Life, and Asset-Based Insurance. Asset today announced a strategic partnership with eSignature Group LLC, a leading provider of medallion signature guarantees. eSignature is an online ID verification service that enables investors to receive a medallion without having to find a physical branch location and is available to all verified within the U.S. According to the announcement, this collaboration presents a significant advancement from a compliance, convenience, and technology perspectives. It allows U.S. investors to receive a medallion signature guarantee for the transfer of shares valued up to $500,000.“We are always exploring innovative ways to enhance the shareholder experience, and obtaining medallion has traditionally been a complex process for our insurance only audience,” said Mia Dempsey, Director of New Business at Asset.“With this new service, we are providing a straightforward method for investors to obtain a medallion and streamline their financial transactions.”

Asset Marketing Systems Insurance Services, LLC is an insurance marketing organization (“IMO”) committed to meeting their advisors' needs and embrace innovation. They foster a culture that values seamless information sharing and exceptional client service.

