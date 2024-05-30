Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT), BM Distributors Partner To Drive Growth In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and dietary supplement company, today announced its strategic partnership with BM Distributors, a prominent Las Vegas-based beverage distribution company. The announcement noted that this collaboration will leverage BM Distributors' extensive experience and local knowledge to enhance the availability and reach of Safety Shot products across Las Vegas. BM Distributors will also support Safety Shot, a first-of-its-kind functional beverage, in expanding its market reach in the city, utilizing their established relationship. The partnership is intended to provide wider access to Safety Shot, a revolutionary, patented formula for premier hangover support that redefines the nightlife experience and complements the Las Vegas consumer market.“We are excited to be joining forces with BM Distributors, a partnership that will significantly drive Safety Shot's growth by leveraging BM's extensive local market knowledge and strong relationships with key decision-makers,” said Josh Wagner, Safety Shot's Chief Revenue Officer.“Together, we are confident that we can reach a core tourism audience that will truly reap the benefits of our product and enhance their experience in Las Vegas.

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase online at and . The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

