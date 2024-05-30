Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT), BM Distributors Partner To Drive Growth In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and dietary supplement company, today announced its strategic partnership with BM Distributors, a prominent Las Vegas-based beverage distribution company. The announcement noted that this collaboration will leverage BM Distributors' extensive industry experience and local market knowledge to enhance the availability and reach of Safety Shot products across Las Vegas. BM Distributors will also support Safety Shot, a first-of-its-kind functional beverage, in expanding its market reach in the city, utilizing their established relationship. The partnership is intended to provide wider access to Safety Shot, a revolutionary, patented formula for premier hangover support that redefines the nightlife experience and complements the Las Vegas consumer market.“We are excited to be joining forces with BM Distributors, a partnership that will significantly drive Safety Shot's growth by leveraging BM's extensive local market knowledge and strong relationships with key decision-makers,” said Josh Wagner, Safety Shot's Chief Revenue Officer.“Together, we are confident that we can reach a core tourism audience that will truly reap the benefits of our product and enhance their experience in Las Vegas.
To view the full press release, visit
About Safety Shot Inc.
Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase online at and . The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30052024000224011066ID1108277409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.