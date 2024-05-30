Investornewsbreaks Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Announces Participating In Next Week's Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system for e-mobility, will be spotlighted at the Stifel Cross Sector in

Boston; the event is scheduled for June 4–6, 2024. During the conference, Exro Technologies CEO

Sue Ozdemir

and other Exro representatives will be presenting; the showcase is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. on June 5. In addition, members of the Exro management team will be available for one-on-one meetings that are designed to offer attendees an opportunity to engage directly with senior management.

To view the full press release, visit

About

Exro

Technologies

Inc.

Exro Technologies, now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean-technology company that has developed new-generation power control electronics. The company's innovative suite of solutions, including Coil Driver(TM), Cell Driver(TM) and SEA-Drive(R), expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer OEMs a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less - minimum energy for maximum results. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EXROF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN