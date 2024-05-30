Investornewsbreaks Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Announces Participating In Next Week's Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system technology for e-mobility, will be spotlighted at the Stifel Cross Sector conference in
Boston; the event is scheduled for June 4–6, 2024. During the conference, Exro Technologies CEO
Sue Ozdemir
and other Exro representatives will be presenting; the showcase is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. on June 5. In addition, members of the Exro management team will be available for one-on-one meetings that are designed to offer attendees an opportunity to engage directly with senior management.
To view the full press release, visit
About
Exro
Technologies
Inc.
Exro Technologies, now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean-technology company that has developed new-generation power control electronics. The company's innovative suite of solutions, including Coil Driver(TM), Cell Driver(TM) and SEA-Drive(R), expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer OEMs a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less - minimum energy for maximum results. For more information about the company, please visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to EXROF are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30052024000224011066ID1108277408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.