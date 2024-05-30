Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Announces CEO Participation In Upcoming Mackinac Policy Conference 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) software company offering a cloud-based for business and education markets, will be spotlighted at today's Mackinac Policy 2024, which is focused on the theme“Bridging the Future Together.” According to the announcement, Amesite CEO and founder Dr. Ann Marie Sastry is slated be a panelist during a conference session. Sastry will join other presenters and panelists, including Alex Rampell, general partner of Andreessen Horowitz; Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies; Greg Williams, cofounder and CEO of Acrisure; and moderator KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications.“AI is transforming business, healthcare and government at an incredible pace - and transforming higher ed and requirements for college readiness,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“The policy conference is an excellent opportunity to build collaborations and know-how across the State of Michigan in an increasingly AI-powered world.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite, an education-tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective artificial intelligence (“AI”) for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic(TM), Amesite has entered the business-to-consumer (“B2C”) AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a public safety app that offers training and preparedness for active-shooter response. For more information about the company, please visit .

