Ime Lab (LIME), A Multi-Functional Messaging And Crypto Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list iMe Lab (LIME) on May 31, 2024, for all BitMart users. The LIME/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is iMe Lab (LIME)?

iMe Lab (LIME) is an all-in-one app with a feature-rich, Telegram-based messenger and a comprehensive suite of DeFi, AI, and NFT functionalities, enhancing both communication and financial management. iMe Lab offers a self-custodial multi-chain crypto wallet supporting numerous blockchain networks including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Bitcoin, and many more.

The platform also integrates 1inch's DEX aggregator and a Symbiosis-based bridge, and Binance functionality enabling seamless token swaps and transactions with just a few clicks. Additionally, iMe Lab provides unique tools such as the CryptoBoxes airdrop feature for Telegram groups and channels and a staking-as-a-service platform, making it a versatile solution for both entertainment and financial management.

Why iMe Lab (LIME)?

iMe Lab stands out by combining the familiar interface and extensive functionalities of Telegram with advanced crypto tools, allowing users to manage their digital assets,communicate effortlessly within the same app, and even send crypto in chats as easy as sending selfies. The LIME token, which is the native utility token of the iMe ecosystem, powers various services including, CryptoBoxes, Staking, and soon premium features, enhancing the overall user experience.

With its robust multi-chain wallet, users can handle assets across multiple blockchain networks securely and efficiently. This integration of communication and financial services into a single platform not only simplifies user interactions but also opens up new possibilities for decentralized finance and digital asset management, making iMe Lab a pioneering force in the crypto space.

About iMe Lab (LIME)

Token Name: iMe Lab

Token Symbol: LIME

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 LIME

To learn more about iMe Lab (LIME), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

