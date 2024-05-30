CRACKDOWN Facebook Removes Accounts Linked To Bangladesh Ruling Party

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) facebook has removed scores of accounts and pages linked to Bangladesh's ruling Awami League for "coordinated inauthentic behaviour", including criticism of the opposition ahead of January elections, its owner Meta said yesterday. The Awami League and its allies won almost every seat in the January 7 parliamentary elections, which the main opposition parties boycotted over fears it would be rigged.
Social media -- notably facebook - was flooded with disinformation in the run-up to the election, mostly targeting the key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Facebook said it took down "50 accounts and 98 pages for violating our policy against coordinated inauthentic behaviour" in the first quarter of the year.
