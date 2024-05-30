Tree Planting At Qatar Academy's Qur'anic Garden

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal), represented by the City Beautification Projects Implementation Team, organised a tree planting event at Qatar Academy's Qur'anic Garden.“I am delighted to participate in decorating the Qur'anic garden that my classmates and I planted. We are excited to see the grow every day,” said student Hessa Khaled al-Mawlawi, as quoted in a X post by Ashghal.

