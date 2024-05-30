Civil Defence Organises Awareness Webinar

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Prevention Department of the General Directorate of Civil Defence at the of Interior (MoI) yesterday (Thursday) organised an awareness webinar. Capt engineer Khalid Mohammed al-Obaidli from the Engineering Plans Department gave a presentation, a MoI X post said, focusing on the requirements for existing buildings and structures. Representatives of engineering and consulting firms attended the webinar which covered several key topics related to building and structure compliance.

