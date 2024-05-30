IOF Killed 15 Palestinians In Non-Stop Bombing On Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered 12 Palestinians in a bombing on the city of Rafah that has not stopped since today's dawn.



Palestinians news agency (Wafa) reported medical sources as saying that the IOF bombed a group of Palestinians who were trying to pull out the body of another Palestinian martyr in central Rafah, murdering several of them and injuring the rest.



In Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, the IOF's warplanes targeted a Palestinian home, murdering a Palestinian and injuring 6 others.



In Mashroo' Beit Lahia area, north of the Gaza Strip, the IOF targeted a Palestinian family's residential apartment, injuring several Palestinians.



The IOF's artillery also targeted a clinic that belonged to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.



The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, from all sides (air, land and sea) since Oct. 7, 2023, murdering at least 36,171 Palestinians -most of whom are children and women- and injuring at least 81,420 others, while thousands of civilians remain under the rubble.



