Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ministers Concerned With Municipal Affairs In GCC

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met here on Thursday with delegates participating in the 27th meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers Concerned with Municipal Affairs in GCC. His Excellency welcomed the guests and wished them success in their meeting in Doha.

