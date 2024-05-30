Carl Nassib's Rayze Taps Volunteermatch To Build Positive Community Engagement Through Acts Of Service

(MENAFN- 3BL) May 30, 2024 /3BL/ - VolunteerMatch , the leading for volunteer engagement, today announced its partnership with Rayze , a positive social app founded by former Buccaneers outside linebacker and captain, Carl Nassib.

Designed to celebrate positivity and community, Rayze is on a mission to create a new kind of social media app, and has partnered with VolunteerMatch to help grow volunteer service in local communities nationwide. VolunteerMatch's API is integrated directly into Rayze, putting thousands of nonprofit opportunities in the hands of Rayze users – inspiring acts of service with a wide array of vetted nonprofit opportunities that can be filtered based on location, causes, skills, and more.

"We are striving to be a catalyst that changes the face of social media and we see VolunteerMatch as a critical partner in this effort,” said Nassib.”I will never forget volunteering with the Buccaneers at a juvenile delinquent center back in 2018 -- it was such a powerful experience, it benefited the kids, the community and it changed the trajectory of my life. I have since made it my mission to connect people and communities, leveraging positive social media as a force for good and positive change – particularly among young people. We want to get them off their phones and out into the world.”

Rayze's partnership with VolunteerMatch comes at a pivotal time. According to the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy in his report on the healing effects of social connection and community , there is ample evidence that social media can pose a risk of harm to children and adolescents – and up to 95% of 13-17 year olds report using at least one social media platform. But a growing body of research shows that the act of volunteering can help address an epidemic of personal isolation and disconnection that is perpetuated by social media. Put simply, volunteering helps people of all ages engage with their communities and foster meaningful relationships – improving personal well-being and life satisfaction while reducing depression, which benefits the communities where they live and work.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join Carl and the Rayze team in their quest to improve the lives of people through positive connection and community service,” said VolunteerMatch Chief Growth Officer Erika Blaney.“For more than a quarter of a century, VolunteerMatch has served as a bridge to connect millions of people to countless nonprofits – but the pandemic, social media and socio-political forces have created a firestorm of isolation and disconnection. We need to get back out into a world that needs each one of us – our participation in volunteer acts will foster a ripple effect of increased human connection, kindness, and empathy that enriches all aspects of our lives and our communities. Our mission is more critical and urgent than ever before.”

As a VolunteerMatch partner, Rayze joins some of the nation's most notable organizations promoting impact and change in communities throughout the U.S. and abroad. Notable partners that leverage the VolunteerMatch API include corporate social responsibility platforms Benevity, Bonterra, BlackBaud, Fidelity Charitable, Bright Funds, Percent Pledge, along with numerous digital leaders, including LinkedIn and The Weather Channel. Prospective partners can learn more an get in touch with VolunteerMatch at

VolunteerMatch

Founded in 1998, VolunteerMatch puts the power of technology to good use by enabling the social sector, and has successfully unlocked more than $14 billion worth of volunteer time since its inception. With more than 80,000 volunteer opportunities available at and delivered via its API, VolunteerMatch connects nonprofits with an average of 105 volunteers per hour . With more than 18 million volunteers to date, the award-winning nonprofit service has become the largest and most popular volunteer recruiting platform at volunteermatch .

About Rayze

Rayze is a mobile platform designed to transform how people and companies give, engage and volunteer with nonprofits. Rayze connects nonprofits with the individuals eager to fund their work, volunteer for their programs and champion their causes. Founded by Carl Nassib, Rayze was created out of a real-life volunteering experience he had during his time in Tampa Bay and promotes only positive engagement. Rayze features nonprofits such as Trevor Project and United Way and can be found on the App Store. New organizations can sign up on Rayze for free at rayzeapp!