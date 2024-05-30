Celebrating AAPI Month: Advancing Leadership Through Innovation

MENAFN - 3BL) Southern Company

We're celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the groundbreaking innovations and transformative leadership of the AAPI community.

Watch State & Local Affairs Policy Manager, Yvonne Murray; National Carbon Capture Center Project Manager, Charles R. Daniel; End Use Manager, Pradeep Vitta; and Data Analytics Manager, Joyce Solomon , talk about their experiences across the Southern Company system.

Each of these employees have played a part in innovating our business through their job roles or involvement in employee resource groups and councils.

At Southern Company, we remain committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and creating spaces where our teams can thrive. Celebrating the tapestry of cultures that make up our employee population is essential to Intentional Inclusion.