Wells Fargo Donates $250,000 Toward Storm Relief Efforts In Houston

(MENAFN- 3BL) May 30, 2024 /3BL/ - is donating $250,000 to support the Severe Weather and Derecho Recovery Fund , which is organized by the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance. The Alliance is a philanthropic partnership established by the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Houston to support individuals and families affected by the severe storms, derecho winds, tornados, and flooding events that occurred between April 26 and May 17, 2024.

“Our thoughts remain with the city of Houston and surrounding areas that were severely impacted by the devasting storms over the past month,” said Darlene Goins, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact.“When it comes to supporting our communities, we understand there is greater power in collaboration. That's why we are proud to work with local nonprofits like the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation to provide financial support to help aid in recovery efforts during these incredibly difficult times.”

The Severe Weather and Derecho Recovery Fund will serve uninsured and underinsured low-to-moderate income families in the affected counties of Harris, Montgomery, and Waller, focusing on disproportionately impacted zip codes and vulnerable populations.



75% of funds will support recovery through home repair and resource navigation. 25% of funds will support immediate relief through emergency flexible financial assistance.

“The Greater Houston Disaster Alliance was created to help those severely impacted begin the process of recovery," said Stephen Maislin, president and CEO, Greater Houston Community Foundation.“Having the generous support of Wells Fargo is extremely helpful, and we are grateful to them for prioritizing the recovery efforts of the vulnerable populations in our community.”

“To have Wells Fargo's support of the Severe Weather and Derecho Recovery Fund is powerful,” said Amanda McMillian, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Houston.“In times of disaster, it takes a collaborative and coordinated response from the nonprofit, for-profit, public sector and philanthropic community to ensure our neighbors get the help they need to start the recovery and rebuilding process."

In addition, Wells Fargo is offering customer accommodations and employee support for those directly impacted by the storm. Wells Fargo customers who wish to support the American Red Cross storm relief efforts may donate through any Wells Fargo ATM in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, and Texas beginning May 24 through June 6. There is no fee for ATM donations, and 100% of contributions will be sent to the American Red Cross.

Supporting customers

Wells Fargo is committed to providing support to customers and clients affected by the recent storm in Houston. Customers who want to discuss their financial needs should call 1-800-219-9739.

For support related to commercial accounts, customers can contact their relationship manager or client service officer directly, or call Global Treasury Management Service at 1-800-AT-WELLS (1-800-289-3557).

Caring for employees

The company's We Care Fund was established to aid employees during unexpected financial hardship, including natural disasters. Employees who are impacted by the recent storm should contact their manager or Employee Assistance Consulting to be connected to resources, including the We Care application process.

