Southwire And Levidian Join Forces To Explore Decarbonization Of Cable Production

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire has joined forces with British climate tech leader Levidian to bring their innovative decarbonization to North America for the first time.

The collaboration will see the installation of Levidian's LOOP at Southwire where it will capture carbon from methane to produce a hydrogen-rich blend gas. The teams will also be working on useful applications for the hydrogen and graphene, which can be used as a high-quality additive to increase the performance of materials as wide-ranging as concrete, batteries and plastics.

As one of the world's leading manufacturers of wire and cable, Southwire delivers power to millions of people around the world. This partnership reflects the company's commitment to innovation and remaining generationally sustainable in the electrical industry.

Levidian has also announced its intention to establish a new base in the US, including a new manufacturing hub for its LOOP devices to serve customers across North America.

For more information on Levidian and its mission to decarbonize the world's most carbon-intensive industries, visit .

For more news and information on Southwire and its commitment to sustainability, visit .