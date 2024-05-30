Vodafone Qatar Achieves Groundbreaking 10+Gbps Speed Using U6G Spectrum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As part of Vodafone Qatar's phase two trial on 5.5G technologies, the company successfully verified 6GHz spectrum using state of the art 128T/R Massive MIMO achieving user speeds of 10+Gbps using 4 carriers of 100MHz each, showcasing the 5.5G capabilities on the 6GHz upper mid-band spectrum.

Chief Officer at Vodafone Qatar commented Ramy Boctor said: "At Vodafone we are dedicated to pushing the limits of technological innovation, empowering both individuals and businesses to flourish in an ever-expanding digital landscape, where connectivity knows no bounds. Vodafone Qatar is a pioneering force in the regions telecommunications industry, committed to revolutionizing connectivity through innovative solutions and unwavering excellence."

He pointed out that through this advanced trial, Vodafone Qatar has demonstrated the potential of the U6GHz spectrum to revolutionize industries and empower societies, introducing the next evolution in wireless connectivity.

The company also achieved 1Gbps+ uplink user speeds during the trial which is essential in supporting use cases of live 8k streaming.

The range 6GHz is vital to the future of global connectivity due to its ability to offer high-capacity, city-wide 5G and 5.5G coverage.

This achievement marks a milestone in Vodafone Qatar's technological advancements, demonstrating outstanding performance outcomes and establishing remarkable benchmarks in 5.5G connectivity.

Following the success of the first phase of the 5.5G technology trial, the achievements of the second phase promise to provide exceptional rates of speed, reliability, and response, which opens the door to the use of this technology in a wide range of transformative applications and services.

Through these experiments, Vodafone Qatar sites can enjoy system speeds of up to 30 Gbps.