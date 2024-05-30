Divya Dutta Thought Yash Chopra Called Her For Lead Role In Veer Zaara

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Divya Dutta reflects on her role as 'Shabbo' in Veer Zaara, highlighting her dream of being a Yash Chopra heroine. Initially hesitant about a supporting role, she was reassured by Aditya Chopra's confidence in her impact. Her mother's advice ultimately convinced her, leading to a memorable performance that solidified her versatility and talent

Divya Dutta reflects on her memorable role as 'Shabbo' in Veer Zaara and the journey that led her to embrace the iconic character

Divya Dutta recalls her role as 'Shabbo' in Veer Zaara, expressing her childhood dream of being a Yash Chopra heroine

Initially doubtful among the stellar cast, Divya was apprehensive about her side role but was convinced by Aditya Chopra's assurance of everlasting remembrance

Initially she was hesitant to play the role of the best of the heroine, but her mother convinced her to take up the role and nail it with her performance

Despite her initial doubts, Divya Dutta's portrayal of 'Shabbo' in Veer Zaara resonated, proving Aditya Chopra's words true about being remembered forever

Divya Dutta's journey in Veer Zaara showcases her talent and dedication, breaking stereotypes and leaving a lasting impression in the hearts of the audience

Through her role as 'Shabbo', Divya Dutta not only added depth to the narrative but also demonstrated her ability to shine in any character she portrays

Divya's decision to take up the role in Veer Zaara highlights her commitment to her craft and willingness to embrace opportunities, regardless of size or prominence