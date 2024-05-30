Divya Dutta Thought Yash Chopra Called Her For Lead Role In Veer Zaara

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Divya Dutta reflects on her role as 'Shabbo' in Veer Zaara, highlighting her dream of being a Yash Chopra heroine. Initially hesitant about a supporting role, she was reassured by Aditya Chopra's confidence in her impact. Her mother's advice ultimately convinced her, leading to a memorable performance that solidified her versatility and talent
