Rajinikanth Begins His Annual Spiritual Journey To Kedarnath And Badrinath

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After visiting the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Rajinikanth flew from Chennai to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to begin his trip. The iconic discussed his spiritual journey with ANI at the Dehradun airport.



Rajinikanth told ANI,“Every year I used to get new experiences that make me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences.” Furthermore, the 'Lal Salaam' revealed why these travels are essential to him. "Spirituality is essential for every human being. "Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquilly, and it all starts with believing in God," he said.

Rajinikanth previously obtained the UAE's Golden Visa from the Department of Culture and Tourism. A video of the 'Jailer' actor praising the Abu Dhabi government and MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, is now doing the rounds on social media. During his vacation, the actor paid a visit to the famed Abu Dhabi Mandir.

Meanwhile, he just completed filming for filmmaker TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'. The film will release in cinemas in October 2024. Rajinikanth will soon begin filming for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'.

