Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding Date OUT; Check Out Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much awaited wedding date of Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani has been revealed at last. Read here to find out date, venue and other details

The wedding festivities will go on for 3 days with the wedding held on 12th of July

The wedding will take place in the Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai

The ceremony will take place in the traditional Hindu Vedic way

On 12th July, the main wedding is supposed to take place, on 13th July, Saturday the Shubh Asirwaad ceremony will take place, the grand reception is on Sunday, July 14th

Before the main wedding ceremony, the Ambanis are treating guests at the 2nd Pre-wedding cruise party in Europe

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family have flown down to Italy to attend the party. Ms Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have also flown down

The Ambanis have also hosted a pre-wedding at Jamnagar in March

On Wedding day guests should were Indian Traditional wear; for Ashirwad Indian formals and for grand reception Indian Chic