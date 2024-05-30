Azerbaijan FM Bayramov Rakes Up Kashmir Issue On Pakistan Soil, Sparks Social Media Outburst (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, ignited controversy during his visit to Islamabad, Pakistan, as he raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue in a joint press with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar. Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan's steadfast support for a peaceful to the Kashmir conflict, citing the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

During the press conference, Bayramov expressed gratitude for Pakistan's strong and moral backing during Azerbaijan's past conflicts. "We highly appreciate Pakistan's strong political and moral support to Azerbaijan during our past conflicts, including during the 44-day war and later," Bayramov said.

He also underscored Azerbaijan's commitment to resolving the Kashmir issue peacefully, within the framework of international humanitarian law and UN resolutions.

"Azerbaijan supports the peaceful solution of this problem, at the same time, on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and within the framework of international humanitarian law," the FM stated.

In response, Foreign Minister Dar affirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He also acknowledged Azerbaijan's consistent support for Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

"We appreciate Azerbaijan for its consistent and principal stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as a valued member of OIC conduct group on Kashmir. Azerbaijan's stance is based on internationally recognized principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the United Nations and OIC's resolutions. Pakistan has always stood for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," the Pakistani foreign minister said.

A social media outburst ensued following these remarks from the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Pakistan. One user stated, "Then same foreign minister will cry when India supply weapon to Armenia."

"Soon Pakistanis will have to seat in Azerbaijan and ask world to free Pakistan from India. Takeover of Pakistan date has been fixed soon, India is coming at the borders of Azerbaijan," said another user on X, formerly Twitter.

A third user commented, "That's the reason why India is dealing weapons and missiles with Armenia."

"Azerbaijan, an Islamic Republic has always sided with Terrorists; India on the other hand sells weapons to Armenia, the arch rival of his Islamist country," remarked a fourth user.

Meanwhile, at the delegation level talks between the two nations on Thursday,

Pakistan and Azerbaijan reportedly agreed to enhance their multifaceted cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, connectivity, energy and defence.

At the joint news press conference,

Dar emphasized the ongoing efforts of both nations to boost bilateral investment, particularly in the energy sector. He underscored the pivotal role of the joint working group on energy in facilitating cooperation in this domain. Dar further outlined plans to strengthen collaboration in climate action and renewable energy initiatives.

Additionally, Dar highlighted the commitment to enhancing parliamentary exchanges, fostering cultural cooperation, and facilitating people-to-people contacts across various segments of society, including students, academia, businessmen, and tourists. He emphasized the depth of the strong bonds between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, characterized by regular high-level exchanges and dialogue, including at the leadership level.

Meanwhile, Bayramov

underlined the immense potential for fostering cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan in the realms of trade and economy. He stressed the need to revitalize and broaden economic collaboration, highlighting the importance of joint investment ventures across various sectors such as energy, information technology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, heavy industries, tourism, and transport.

Bayramov expressed confidence that the forthcoming session of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission, slated to convene in Islamabad later this year, will inject fresh momentum into their economic ties.

Moreover, he noted the positive impact of direct flights between the two countries in facilitating tourism and fostering people-to-people contacts.

Bayramov also highlighted Azerbaijan's hosting of the upcoming UN conference on Climate Change (COP 29), emphasizing its potential to create new avenues for cooperation in clean energy and green transition initiatives.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijan Foreign Minister underscored the significance of enhancing cooperation between higher education institutions, cultural centers, scientific research institutions, and think tanks of both nations, underscoring the importance of intellectual exchange and collaboration in advancing bilateral relations.