Kerala: Woman Gives Birth Inside KSRTC Bus, Rushed To Hospital In Thrissur (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: A pregnant woman aboard a government-operated KSRTC bus from Thrissur to Kozhikode experienced pains, prompting an emergency situation. With the collective effort of staff, doctors, and local individuals, the 37-year-old woman safely delivered a baby girl while still on the bus on Wednesday (May 29).

A capturing the incident, where the woman is assisted in childbirth inside the bus, has surfaced online. It depicts the woman being attended to by doctors while resting on the bus staircase, followed by a female staff member stepping outside with the newborn. The video captures the joyous reactions of the staff and bystanders, celebrating the successful delivery outside a healthcare facility.

The woman from Thirunavaya, traveling from Thrissur to her hometown, began experiencing unexpected labor pains. Promptly responding, the KSRTC driver redirected the bus to Amala Hospital.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the woman was nearly in the final stages of labor. Medical personnel swiftly entered the bus and assisted in the delivery process. The mother and the baby girl child were later admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

