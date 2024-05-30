UP Cop Revives Unconscious Monkey With CPR In Bulandshahr's Sweltering Heat; Viral Video Wins Hearts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, a officer discovered a "lifeless" monkey that had fallen from a tree within the police station premises. Acting quickly, he administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive the animal, which had lost consciousness due to the intense heat. Vikas Tomar, head constable at Chhatari police station, performed CPR on the monkey on May 24, while his colleagues protected him from an agitated troupe.

“We are trained to handle emergencies. Since the bodies of humans and monkeys are very similar, I tried to revive the monkey while my colleagues protected me from an agitated troupe. I pumped the chest for almost 45 minutes with intermittent rubbing and pouring little amounts of water into the mouth and finally it revived,” Tomar was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

After the monkey regained consciousness, veterinarian Dr. Hari Om Sharma administered an antibiotic to ensure its recovery.

A video capturing the dramatic revival of a monkey by head constable Vikas Tomar in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has been shared by news agency IANS, drawing widespread attention. The caption read,“Watch: In the premises of a police station in Bulandshahr, a lifeless monkey, unconscious from the heat, is revived by a police officer who gave it water, saving its life.”

The video opens with Tomar performing CPR on the unconscious monkey. In the background, someone can be heard saying,“Isko thora sa pani aur do. Thora pani dal do [Feed it some more water. Pour some water on it].”

As the video progresses, it shows Tomar holding the monkey's front legs to help it stand on its hind legs and aid in its revival. Towards the end of the clip, the monkey regains consciousness and jumps as Tomar pours water on it.

Shared on Thursday, the video has garnered numerous views, with the numbers continuing to rise. Many viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts and commend the officer's efforts.