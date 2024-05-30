Nonprofit Founder Shares Her Path From Widowhood To Healing In New Book, Hope Givers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proof of hope is evident on every thoughtful page of Hope Givers.

Jodi O'Donnell-Ames is a TEDx speaker, nonprofit founder and the author of Hope Givers.

Since her husband's passing at age 36 from ALS, Jodi O'Donnell-Ames has been giving back to the people and the community that supported her.

TITUSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jodi O'Donnell-Ames lost her 36-year-old husband, Kevin O'Donnell, to ALS in 2001. Since that time, she has devoted herself to giving back to others touched by life-limiting diagnoses or other challenging transitions in life. She is the founder of Hope Loves Company, the only nonprofit dedicated to supporting the children and grandchildren of people living with ALS. She is also a motivational speaker, life coach and host of the podcast, Gratitude to Latitude: Stories of Hope and Resilience, through which she celebrates the people and the stories that have fueled her purpose and passion for personal growth and healing.

And now, in her new book, Hope Givers: Conversations and Stories of Hope , she takes readers inside her own deeply emotional journey through caregiving, loss, grief and those hardest, ubiquitous lessons of adult life.

Part memoir, part exploration into the essence of hope in a life touched by a terminal illness, and part inspirational conversations drawn from her Gratitude to Latitude podcast, Hope Givers is a raw, unfiltered look that focuses on O'Donnell-Ames' successes while acknowledging her failures and shortcomings with candor.

“Our biggest challenges can result in our deepest clarity and creation,” O'Donnell-Ames said.

Along the way, thought leaders, mental health professionals, and friends whose wisdom and perspectives bring valuable lessons and comfort share their helpful insights.

“Somewhere among these pages, you will find a moment of connection and insight,” she said.“It's an indisputable truth that while life is complicated and difficult, hope is reserved for each and every one of us.”

“There are people and there are resources out there that will support you in your journey and that will help you find a way to process what you're feeling,” she added.

Hope Givers is one of those resources.

About the Author

Jodi O'Donnell-Ames is a TEDx speaker, nonprofit founder and MSW student. She is the founder of Hope Loves Company, the only nonprofit committed to helping the children and grandchildren of ALS patients. She is also the author of two previous books, The Stars That Shine and Someone I Love Has ALS.

