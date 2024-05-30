Full SEC Reporting And Uplisting Plans For Nicaragua Imported Handmade Premium Botanical Products: Stock Symbol: GRLF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Leaf Innovations

Green Leaf Innovations: Stock Symbol: GRLF

Family-Owned Green Leaf Innovations (GRLF) Prepares for Uplisting and Full SEC Reporting: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc (Stock Symbol: GRLF)

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRLF)

- Robert Mederos, CEOWILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Full SEC Reporting and Uplisting Plans for Nicaragua Imported Handmade Premium Botanical Products Business Founded on Family History and Expertise: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc (Stock Symbol: GRLF)For additional information on $GRLF visit: and follow on Twitter (X) @otcgrlf..High Growth Oriented Company Engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of Handmade Premium Botanical Products..CEO has Owned and Operated in Nicaragua and the US for Over 20 years with a Family History Dating Back to the 1800s in Cuba..Brands Include CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO..Engaged Experienced and Respected Olayinka Oyebola & Co. for Two-Year Audit..Positioning for Full SEC Reporting and Uplisting to OTCQB..Participation in High Profile Event at The Iconic Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial..Recent CEO Letter to Shareholders and Corporate Update Focusing on Long-Term Growth and Value Creation..Global Luxury Market Sector was Valued at USD 11.61 Billion in 2020 and is Expected to Expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.2% to 2028..Over 307 Million Imported Handmade, Premium Products Were Shipped to the United States in the First Eight Months of 2022, an increase of 4.3 percent.Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., (OTC: GRLF) a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium botanical products. GRLF strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best-known premium brands in the market created by the Mederos family, a Third generation maker with Robert Mederos at the helm. Mr. Mederos has owned and operated a handmade operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba with brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, and TABACALERA SERRANO.Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Engages Olayinka Oyebola & Co for Two-Year AuditPositioning for Full SEC Reporting and Uplisting to OTCQBOn May 29th GRLF announced it has engaged Olayinka Oyebola & Co, a renowned audit firm, to conduct a comprehensive two-year audit of the company's financial statements. This strategic move is a significant step toward GRLF becoming fully reporting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market.The engagement of Olayinka Oyebola & Co. demonstrates the GRLF commitment to financial transparency and adherence to regulatory standards. By conducting thorough audits for the past two fiscal years, GRLF aims to enhance investor confidence and attract a broader base of shareholders.Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Sets Sail for History at Battleship New Jersey Museum's Annual Event.On May 15th GRLF announced its participation in the highly anticipated event at the iconic Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial. Overlooking the majestic Delaware River and the breathtaking Philadelphia skyline, this annual soirée promises an unforgettable evening of indulgence and philanthropy.GRLF guests will savor the finest premium botanical products, exquisite cuisine, and handcrafted cocktails amidst the historic setting of the Battleship New Jersey. Cubanacan Heritage, a cornerstone of the GRLF esteemed portfolio, will take center stage at this prestigious event, showcasing the rich heritage and unrivaled craftsmanship behind each meticulously hand-rolled product.The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial stands as a testament to our nation's military prowess and enduring legacy. From its storied past in World War II to its pivotal role in modern naval history, the battleship offers a captivating glimpse into the triumphs and sacrifices of our armed forces. Immerse yourself in a journey through time and honor the heroes who have served our country with courage and valor.CEO Robert Mederos Issues Letter to Shareholders and Provides Corporate Update Focusing on Long-Term Growth and Value CreationOn April 18th GRLF issued a letter to shareholders from CEO Robert Mederos which contained the following details:GRLF focuses on marketing and distributing handmade premium botanical products manufactured in Nicaragua, a land rich with volcanic soil, which gives GRLF products a unique character. The fertile valleys of Jalapa and Estelí and the increasing cultivation in Condega and Ometepe have provided exquisite filler, binder, and wrapper leaves essential for our premium botanical products.The importance of having a long-standing operation in Nicaragua cannot be understated. In fact, during the first eight months of 2022, Nicaragua-based firms shipped 167 million botanical products to the United States, an 8.9 percent increase over the same period in 2021. The GRLF partnership with a third-generation, family-owned Nicaraguan business has been instrumental in crafting high-quality boutique botanical products. Their passion and attention to detail have allowed GRLF to maintain consistency and deliver unique flavors to its customers.The GRLF production process, from greenhouse seedlings to fermentation and final product, is carefully managed to ensure the highest quality. GRLF employs traditional techniques, such as row plowing with oxen and eucalyptus stick curing, alongside modern technology, like custom water filtration and drip irrigation systems, to balance tradition and innovation perfectly.The global luxury botanicals market was valued at USD 11.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. More than 307 million imported handmade, premium products were shipped to the United States in just the first eight months of 2022, an increase of 4.3 percent. Shipping 300 million units was once considered the benchmark for a good year in the business: now, it's just a starting point. In fact, imports through November 30, 2022, have continued an upward trend for premium imports at a 2% year-over-year growth rate, while imports of popular price botanical are down 12% in the same period.Looking ahead, GRLF sees significant growth potential. GRLF will continue to strengthen its partnerships, expand its distribution network, and explore new domestic and international markets.GRLF has discovered unattended markets ripe for growth, including golf courses, hotels and resorts, sporting events, and business gatherings. These markets have untapped potential, ignored by major brands and large industrial producers who continue to focus on traditional channels. Nearly 10% of all U.S. premium botanicals sales occur on golf courses or in relation to golf. Yet, point-of-sale displays at golf clubs are generally ignored by major brands.GRLF has the capability to deliver bespoke, white-label orders that meet the customer's unique specifications for style, volume, and quality. GRLF has been approached by several large potential customers in the wine and liquor industry, along with retailers that are interested in pairing its cigars with complementary products.GRLF B2B customers in the market are increasingly launching e-commerce websites in large, lucrative markets owing to the rising internet penetration and increasing propensity for mobile shopping among consumers.As previously announced, GRLF has hired an investor relations agency to address investor concerns, answer questions, and help bring new investors to the company. GRLF urges everyone to contact its investor relations agency with their questions. GRLF also invites everyone to subscribe to its distribution list to stay informed on upcoming developments. Visit .DISCLAIMER:Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website

Robert Mederos, CEO

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

+1 800-303-6268

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn