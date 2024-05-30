Phillip's Love Bears® Partners With Bluecheck To Support Ukrainian Children During Week Of Courage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phillip's Love Bears partners with other organizations to spread hope and love to all four corners of the Earth.

Special edition stuffed lion offered for a donation of $250 or more.

- Phil Fusco, FounderDUNN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the world prepares to observe the International Day of the Child on June 1, Phillip's Love Bears® is proud to announce its partnership with BlueCheck Ukraine, co-founded by Liev Schreiber, to raise awareness and support for Ukrainian children in need. From May 29 to June 1, now referred to as the "Week of Courage," Phillip's Love Bears® will offer a special edition stuffed lion to donors who contribute a minimum of $250, while supplies last.A donation will provide relief and support to hurting children of Ukraine. Since Russia's assault on Ukraine began more than two years ago, nearly 30,000 children have been forcibly transferred to Russia , where they are indoctrinated against their home country in violation of international against their home country in violation of international law. More than 1,950 children have been verified by the UN to have been killed in the fighting, and at least 1,800 children have been orphaned. Monetary donations will support the relief efforts for these children, while the stuffed lions will help raise awareness of the ongoing turmoil in Ukraine. Phillip's Love Bears® will continue its mission of donating stuffed lions to provide hope and comfort to the innocent children affected.The "Courage Lion" is more than just a stuffed animal; it's a thoughtfully and uniquely designed therapeutic device designed to provide physical and psychological benefits to children. In times of crisis, providing support goes beyond physical aid and offers comfort and a reminder of hope to hurting children. Phillip's Love Bears® has already donated over 500 of the Courage Lions and over 1,000 other assorted stuffed therapy animals to children throughout Ukraine."We are proud to support Ukrainian children during our Week of Courage event", said Phil Fusco, Founder of Philip's Love Bears. "A stuffed animal to a child during times of war or tragedy is as precious as food or water to an adult. Our partnerships with BlueCheck Ukraine, Builders Ukraine, and Global Empowerment Mission are critical to helping the children of Ukraine.”“The BlueCheck model increases donor return on investment by being able to say exactly how the dollars BlueCheck allocates make a difference in terms of lives saved and improved,” said Murphy Poindexter, Executive Director, BlueCheck Ukraine.“This week, those dollars are going to children who badly need our support.”For more information about how to purchase a special edition lion during this“Week of Courage,” please visit bluecheck/courage .ABOUT PHILLIP'S LOVE BEARS®:Founded by Angela and Phil Fusco, Phillip's Love Bears® honors the legacy of their son Phillip, who suffered from a rare genetic disorder. Inspired by Phillip's desire to help hurting children, his parents came up with the idea of stuffing and donating teddy bears. Phillip passed away in November 2020, but his legacy of love continues to reach across the globe. For more information about Phillip's Love Bears ® please visit phillipslove.ABOUT BLUECHECK UKRAINE:BlueCheck Ukraine identifies, vets, and fast-tracks urgent financial support to Ukrainian NGOs and aid initiatives providing life-saving and other critical humanitarian work on the front lines of Russia's war on Ukraine. Since its founding in March 2022, BlueCheck has distributed $4.5 million to 28 frontline organizations, including Voices of Children, Human Creed, and UAO. For more information about BlueCheck Ukraine, please visit bluecheck.Please find associated partner logos and imagery here.

