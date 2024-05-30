(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Announcing Partnership to Develop Recommended Changes to FCS CIP Codes

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS ) is pleased to announce a joint initiative of AAFCS and LEAD FCS Education to review and develop recommended revisions to the Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) Code 19 (Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences) and recommendations for the inclusion of those Codes on the STEM-related list. The joint initiative will include an ad-hoc review committee and a content advisory committee..The Ad-Hoc Review Committee tasked to review, revise, and recommend changes to CIP Code 19..The Initiative Content Advisory Committee to provide subject-matter expertise and feedback regarding proposed changes to CIP Code 19.Family and Consumer Sciences experts interested in serving on the committees can voice their interest by completing the survey found at by Friday, June 28.“It's critical that we continue to monitor, evaluate, and pursue updates to Family and Consumer Sciences instructional codes to ensure that they are a best fit for educators. Research in our industry has advanced since the CIP codes were last updated and this joint initiative will ensure that our instructional programs are aligned with modern literature,” commented Karin Athanas, Executive Director of the AAFCS.“The LEAD FCS Education looks forward to working with AAFCS on this important project and welcomes the full engagement of our FCS professionals,” commented Alyson McInture-Reiger, Executive Director of LEAD FCS Education.It's been approximately 25 years since the last revision of CIP Code 19.0+; a process which included the blending of secondary and postsecondary goals under one comprehensive coding system.Given the increased focus on STEM at all education levels, the time is right to pursue efforts to integrate STEM across the FCS CIP Code 19 is essential. This project will unfold through March 2025, and the FCS professional community will have opportunities to review draft recommendations at critical junctures. Experts and interested partners are encouraged to forward this announcement to colleagues. Invitations to participate on the committees will be sent in early July 2024.For more information, contact Lori Myers at ...About AAFCS:The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences students and professionals who represent multiple practice settings and content areas. For 114 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. Through research, experiential education, and technology, our members help people develop the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be work and career ready, build strong families, and make meaningful contributions to our communities.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

Toni Wiese

American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences

+1 703-706-4606

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram