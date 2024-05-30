Who is Anjali? Know about actress who got pushed by Balakrishna

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nandamuri Balakrishna pushed Anjali on stage at the 'Gangs of Godavari' event. Soon after the went public, he was chastised and condemned for his inconsiderate attitude. Although Anjali shrugged it off on stage, several social users chastised him for his arrogant and disrespectful attitude on stage.

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna made news when a video of him shoving actress Anjali at a pre-release function became viral.

The video provoked widespread uproar on social media for obvious reasons. Furthermore, the actor was severely chastised and criticised for his rude conduct towards the artist.

As Nandamuri Balakrishna entered the stage, he urged the actress to go to the side, but he shoved her with force without giving her a chance.



Anjali is a well-known celebrity in South Indian cinema. She made her debut in 2006 with the Telugu film Photo opposite actor Anand.

Following that, the actress made her Tamil cinema debut with the film Kattradhu Thamizh, which helped her gain much recognition.

In addition to Telugu and Tamil, the actress has appeared in Malayalam and Kannada films, including Rana Vikrama, Honganasu, and Iratta.

Regarding work, Anjali will be important in the upcoming film Gangs of Godavari. She is also preparing for another film, the Ram Charan-starring Game Changer.

Her upcoming film

Gangs Of Godavari

will hit theatres on May 31.