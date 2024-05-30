WATCH: Telugu Star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES Actress Anjali At Film Event, Netizens React

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna received major criticism on social when a of him shoving Anjali away at an event appeared online. Balakrishna was a special guest at a pre-release event for Anjali's next 'Gangs of Godavari', which also stars Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty. In a video that has gone on Reddit, Balakrishna is seen pushing Anjali aside on stage because she couldn't hear him.

The video

Balakrishna's move visibly stunned Neha, Anjali's co-star, and however, Anjali took it in stride and began to chuckle. However, it is unclear what the seasoned actor addressed Anjali before pulling her away from the stage. Anjali has had performance-oriented parts in various blockbuster Tamil and Telugu films, including 'Angaadi Theru', 'Engaeyum Eppothum', 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu', and 'Geethanjali'.





Netizens react

While Anjali seems unconcerned with the encounter, netizens are outraged with Balakrishna and called him out for being "disrespectful" to women. A user commented, "It's crazy how so many people give him a free pass by saying shit like 'it's just balayya.'" Another wrote, "A talented actress was treated like shit."

Nandamuri Balakrishna pervious incidents

This is not the first time Balayya's name has appeared in the media for his disrespectful behavior. Once, he slapped his assistant and told him to tie his laces. In 2015, Balayya pinched Anjali on stage during the premiere of his 99th film, 'Dictator'.

Radhika Apte revealed several years ago that a well-known Telugu actor tickled her on the set of her film. She also admitted that she snapped at him and told him not to do it again. Although she did not use Balayya's name, many people assumed she was referring to him because she worked with him on 'Legend'.