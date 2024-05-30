Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal Case: Over 500 People Track MP's Flight From Munich Amid Heightened Anticipation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The anticipation surrounding the return of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexual assault, has reached a fever pitch as over 500 individuals keep a close eye on his flight from Munich to India.

According to reports, Prajwal Revanna, who has been evading arrest abroad, is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on May 31. He was spotted checking in at Munich Airport with two trolley bags and was assigned seat 8G in Lufthansa Airlines' Business Class.

Sources reveal that Prajwal Revanna had booked flight tickets multiple times before, only to cancel them. However, this time, his ticket is confirmed, raising speculations about his impending return.

The flight, which departed from Munich to Bengaluru, was scheduled to take off at 4:20 pm Indian time. However, it experienced a delay of one hour due to adverse weather conditions. As a result, Prajwal Revanna is expected to touch down in Bangalore at 1:30 am on May 31.

In preparation for his arrival, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has set up camp at Kempegowda International Airport. They are poised to detain Prajwal Revanna upon his arrival and proceed with the investigation into the allegations against him.

Prajwal Revanna's return to India comes after repeated attempts to schedule his appearance before the SIT. His previous flight bookings on May 10, 12, 14, and 15 were all cancelled, sparking speculation about his intentions.