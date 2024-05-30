Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh Looks Dashing In Blue; First Pics From 'Starry Night' Go VIRAL

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities commenced on Wednesday in Italy with much excitement. The grand celebration began with a dazzling musical evening.

Numerous videos and photos from the event have quickly gone viral. Among them, a clip featuring the American Backstreet Boys performing for the attendees has garnered significant attention. Additionally, a photograph of Ranveer Singh from the previous evening has also gained widespread popularity online.

First Photos of Ranveer Singh from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Starry Night







Recently, pictures of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh from the star-studded night at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's celebration have surfaced online. The photos show the "Singham Again" actor posing with a fan. For the glittering event, Ranveer opted for a sleek navy blue satin shirt paired with white pants and matching shoes. His grown beard and mustache added to his charm, and he completed his look with a stylish pair of sunglasses. In the picture, he is seen with his arm around the fan's shoulder, both smiling brightly for the camera.







Backstreet Boys Perform at the Celebration

In another highlight from the celebration, a video emerged showing the iconic band Backstreet Boys-Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson-dressed in all-white outfits, performing their hit song "I Wanna Be With You" for the guests.

Celebrities Flock to Italy for the Celebrations

Following their grand event in Gujarat's Jamnagar a few months ago, the celebrations in Italy promise to be equally spectacular. Today, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his children Aryan and Suhana Khan, was seen arriving. Alia Bhatt, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha Kapoor were also spotted, along with Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor with her father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani.

The festivities, which began on May 29, will continue until June 1.