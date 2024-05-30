Prajwal Revanna Sex Abuse Case: What Happens After Suspended JD(S) MP Sets Foot In India On May 31? Read Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna from Karnataka's Hassan is all set to land in India on Friday (May 31), facing immediate arrest upon his arrival. Karnataka Home G Parameshwara confirmed on Thursday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will arrest the MP on Friday in connection with the sex abuse case.

It is reportedly said that the suspended JD(S) MP has booked a business-class ticket on Lufthansa's Munich-Bengaluru flight, which is scheduled to arrive at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 1:30 am on May 31.

PM Modi bows down to woman who turns 'waste to wealth' at election rally in Odisha; WATCH viral moment

What happens seconds after Prajwal Revanna lands in India?

A team from the SIT is stationed at Kempegowda International Airport, ready to arrest Prajwal Revanna as soon as he steps foot in Bengaluru. Upon landing, the immigration officials will detain the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and hand him over to the SIT due to a lookout notice against him.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated action to revoke Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "A show cause notice was issued to the passport holder on May 23, giving him ten working days to respond to our notice. We await a response and will take further action per the rules."

According to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, Prajwal Revanna's passport will be cancelled if he does not land in India on May 31. The minister stressed that if Revanna returns, he will be arrested, and the legal process will proceed in full.

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Over 500 people track MP's flight from Munich amid heightened anticipation

This development marks a significant step in the high-profile case, with authorities poised to take stringent action against the suspended MP. The arrest and subsequent legal proceedings will be closely watched, given the involvement of a prominent political figure and the serious nature of the allegations.