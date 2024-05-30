Keechurallu LEAKED: Rajisha Vijayan's Film Out On Tamilrockers. Movierulz And Other Pirated Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Keechurallu Full Movie Leaked Online: The popular Malayalam thriller 'Keedam', which was released theatrically in 2022, has been dubbed and released as 'Keechurallu' in Telugu. Rahul Riji Nair wrote and directed the film, which stars Rajisha Vijayan.

Radhika Balan (Rajisha Vijayan) is a computer specialist. Her life is turned upside down overnight when she becomes the victim of an unwelcome cyberstalking incident. She then chooses to battle it alone and lashes out at them. On May 31, the Telugu version of the film, dubbed Keechurallu, was released directly digitally via the ETV Win app.

Also Read:

Who is Anjali? Know about actress who got pushed by Balakrishna



Keechurallu Full Movie Leaked Online for Free Download



As soon as the Keechurallu film was launched on the OTT platform, it was targeted by the widespread pirate gang. The movie Keechurallu was pirated. The whole material of this criminal thriller was duplicated and converted into links that were distributed online to numerous unlawful websites. These websites are becoming widespread on social media, allowing anyone to watch and download Keechurallu for free.

Also Read:

Surya 43: Here's why Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya film stopped midway

Keechurallu Cast



Rajisha Vijayan plays Radhika Balan, Sreenivasan plays Balan, Vijay Baby plays CI Charles, Manikandan Pattambi plays Kuttettan, Renjith Shekar Nair plays Thurumbu Aji, Anand Manmadhan plays Zam, Mahesh Nair plays Kili Biju, Rahul Riji Nair plays Vijay, and Arjun Ranjan plays Muthu, among others.



Keechurallu Crew



Sidhartha Pradeep composed the soundtrack and score for the film, which was originally sponsored by Rahul Riji Nair, Sujith Warrier, Lijo Joseph, and Ranjan under the umbrellas of First Print Studios and Fairy Frames Productions respectively. Rakesh Dharan operated the camera, and Christy Sebastian served as the film's editor.

