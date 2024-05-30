Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Response To Wasim Akram's Remark On Mitchell Starc

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gautam Gambhir did not agree with Wasim Akram's comments about the critics of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

It was an IPL 2024 season full of ups and downs for Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc. Purchased for a record Rs 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc faced immense pressure right from the start. His initial performances were disappointing, as he was repeatedly hit for runs. However, Starc ultimately redeemed himself with outstanding in Qualifier 1 and the final, leading KKR to their third IPL title.

The tumultuous journey attracted harsh criticism, which later turned to praise following Starc's resurgence. In a chat show on Sportskeeda, an anchor mentioned that Wasim Akram had referred to such critics as "girgit" (chameleons). When asked for his opinion, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir disagreed with Akram.

Gambhir emphasised that experts' critiques are based on recent performances and players should focus on their teammates' opinions. "Experts judge you on your daily performances. If you get out on zero, they will criticise you. If you score a century, these same people will praise you. That is why what the experts say, what social media says, what the crowd says-it does not matter. What the people in your dressing room think about you is important. People will keep doing their jobs-some criticise more, some criticise less. It is their nature or thought process," Gambhir explained during his recent interview on Sportskeeda.