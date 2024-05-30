EGR USA Contracts With Ballard Allen In The Mountain West Territory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EGR USA, a global of precision-engineered truck accessories is pleased to announce a new manufacturer rep firm for Western part of the USA.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EGR USA, a global manufacturer of precision-engineered truck accessories including the EGR RollTrac electric bed cover, is pleased to announce a new manufacturer rep firm that has been contracted to help promote the company's full product line in the western part of the USA.Ballard Allen, will handle the West Coast and Rocky Mountian territory. This strategic collaboration aims to bolster EGR's presence and market penetration in the region.EGR's National Sales Manager, Pat Johnson, remarks,“We are implementing swift and decisive changes at EGR USA to achieve our goal of becoming the leading branded truck accessory company in North America. The EGR brand stands for quality, and Ballard Allen has been chosen to promote the EGR USA brand due to their deep understanding of our customers and supporting our marketing strategy, along with their proven success and stellar reputation. Our partnership with Ballard Allen is a key step in enhancing our service and market presence in this crucial region.”About Ballard Allen:Ballard & Allen Marketing is a manufacturers' representative firm established in 1984 by Gerry Ballard and Tom Allen. Our team consists of professionals expertly trained to manage all factory correspondence and communication to the field. With branches across the Western States, we offer comprehensive coverage in the Western United States.Jessica Chance, a Principle at Ballard Allen.“We are excited to join the EGR USA team and look forward to growing the business together. By combining our strengths and resources, we aim to help EGR become the premier automotive accessory manufacturer in the United States, meeting the evolving needs of our customers and setting new industry standards.”For more information on EGR USA, visit or call 800.757.7075.About EGR GroupFounded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlanEGR USA - Director of Marketing - Aftermarket503.206.1917...

TikTok