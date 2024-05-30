Boathouse Vineyards Launches Summer Music Schedule At Renovated Tasting Room In Lake Leelanau, Michigan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Boathouse Vineyards customers enjoy fine wine and music along the Narrows in Lake Leelanau, Michigan.
Wine, Water and Music Bring Summer Joy In June we'll be introducing new vintages of two more great summer wines -- our Cabernet Franc Rosé and Pinot Blanc -- and bringing back our popular summer spritzer.”
- Dave Albert, owner, Boathouse Vineyards
LAKE LEELANAU, MI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the joys of summer for many in Leelanau County is listening to live music along the water while enjoying a glass of locally produced fine wine.
Boathouse Vineyards , with one of northern Michigan's only waterside tasting rooms, will help usher in summer on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, when it launches a schedule of 24 free live music dates through mid-September. With its expansive lawn overlooking the Narrows, the newly renovated Boathouse Vineyards tasting room – now in its 12th year – has become a“must stop” for locals and visitors wanting to get away and relax and watch the boats pass by.
On Father's Day, acclaimed singer Dominic Fortuna will share crowd-pleasing hits spanning four decades from 4-6 p.m. Thereafter, starting June 23, Boathouse Vineyards will offer live music from 4-6:30 p.m. Sundays and 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, featuring area artists across various genres – from smooth rock to nostalgic hits and jazzy instrumentals. In addition to various snacks, food specials and wine discounts will be offered at most music events.
While relaxing to the music, customers can enjoy multiple award-winning white and red wines from Boathouse Vineyards' 25-acre vineyard four miles south of the tasting room – including the 2022 Cabernet Franc that earned a Judges' Selection Award at the recent TEXSOM International Wine Competition. Also ideal for summer sipping are several white wines that earned Gold Medals at the San Francisco Chronicle and New York International wine competitions. These include 2022 Pinot Grigio and 2022 Provemont White – a dry white blend of Chardonnay, Muscat, Riesling, Auxerrois and Pinot Gris.
“In June we'll be introducing new vintages of two more great summer wines – our Cabernet Franc Rosé and Pinot Blanc – and bringing back our popular summer spritzer,” said Dave Albert, owner, Boathouse Vineyards.
The Boathouse Vineyards tasting room is located at 115 S. Saint Mary's St., Lake Leelanau. For more information, check out the website at .
Following is the full summer music schedule. (See the schedule and musician profiles at /events/ .)
June
16 – Dominic Fortuna
23 – Jim Hawley and band
26 – Bryan Poirier
30 – Luke Woltanski and John Piatek
July
3 – Jim Hawley and band
7 – Pinter Whitnick
10 – Dominic Fortuna
14 – Larry Perkins
17 – Bryan Poirier
21 – Jim Hawley and band
24 – Luke Woltanski and John Piatek
28 – André Villoch and Chris Skellenger
31 – Dominic Fortuna
August
4 – Bryan Poirier
7 – Jim Hawley and band
11 – Chris Smith
14 – Larry Perkins
18 – Dominic Fortuna
21 – Bryan Poirer
25 – Pinter Whitnick
28 – Luke Woltanski and John Piatek
September
1 – Jim Hawley and band
8 – Dominic Fortuna
17 – Bryan Poirer
