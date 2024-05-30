The Lunadyne Incident And Other Stories By Torn Macalester Is Now Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Lunadyne Incident and Other Stories, a near future science fiction short story collection by Torn MacAlester, is now accessible for purchase.

- Torn MacAlesterBELGRADE, MT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Lunadyne Incident and Other Stories includes the short stories Golf and Outgassing, Descent into Darkness, CME, The Lunadyne Incident, and Morgan's Road. The short stories are events in the past of Nils Carmike and Milton Johnson, when they were astronauts of the space agency, and occurrences at the Conrad Station Lunar base in its early years. They set the stage for the adventure in Thunder Moon Tussle and Mask of the Joyful Moon.Golf and Outgassing relates the difficult return to Moon mission at the Fra Mauro highlands where Annie and Milt attempt to recover important samples to solve decades old mystery.Descent into Darkness tells the story of Nils Carmike's first trip to the Moon with Moses Crane.CME introduces Doc Keller and Sheriff Anderson while detailing Nils Carmike and the prospectors attempt to save one of their own from a radiation storm.The Lunadyne Incident pits Sheriff Anderson against mercenary forces intent upon forcing Moon minors to accept a contract.Morgan's road reveals Nelson's last attempts at staying on the Moon.The short story collection is part of a larger story series called Fabulae Lunae (Latin for Moon Tales). They are a collection of stories that are set on the Moon. The series comprises Thunder Moon Tussle (2021), The Lunadyne Incident and other stories (2024), and The Mask of the Joyful Moon (expected 2025). The world of the Fabulae Lunae is like ours, but it has a very different recent history.Torn MacAlester is a science fiction writer living in Montana. He served in the US Marine Corps, got a PhD in astrophysics, and worked as a research engineer in aerospace applications for the past 20 years. Torn became a science fiction fan in the early '70s after the Apollo Moon missions ended. He took up writing science fiction early but has only recently been releasing stories to his readership. His background in science and engineering enabled Torn to blend knowledge into his stories. He balances those discussions to provide delight for a hard sci-fi fan while keeping the general audience engaged.Excerpt from The Lunadyne Incident:Del walked into Alex's bar. The miners used Alex's for the strike against Coal Co.“We ain't leaving Sheriff,” said Joe Dubcek, the lead striker.“So don't ask.”“We'll talk about it later,” said Del as he leaned over the bar.“Haya Sheriff,” said Alex.“Can I get you a whiskey?”“You know I never touch the stuff,” said Del.“Not since Trish is expecting, anyway.”“What can I do for you, then?”“Can we talk?”“Sure,” said Alex.“I'm assuming you want it to be somewhere other than the bar. Is the storeroom sufficient?”“Yeah.”“Follow me.” They went to the upper deck of the hab housing the bar and into a room on the sunlit side. As soon as Del had shut the door, Alex asked,“Okay, what do you have?”“I'd like you to evacuate to Gordanville-”“What else?” Alex held up his hand.“Pardon me for asking. I'm used to someone having more than a few things they want when they ask for something.”“Well, you're right. I also need to be made the bartender so we can keep this place open.”“No.”“Huh, which part?”“Both parts,” said Alex.“In fact, I should have said, 'hell no!'”“Alex, there are mercenaries here to act as strikebreakers.”“So, you expect them to come to the bar?”“I'm betting that they are. It's the only place that the breakers can capture the leaders.”“Del, I won't leave the bar. You know how much we've been through over the years. It's my part of it.”“Yeah, I know. But you could lose all of it.”“All or part, it's all I have.”“Well,” said Del.“I can at least cover your financial losses by deputizing you.”“Oh gee! A lot of good that will do me when I'm dead.”“It's all I got, except for my personal guarantee that I'll do my best to keep you alive.”“Well, if that's all you got,” said Alex.“I'm still in. You'll need more help than you can get.”“Thanks,” said Del.“Hopefully, we can defuse this before anyone gets hurt.”“How are you going to do that?”“Talk with the strikers and make a deal.”“That sounds more like wishful thinking,” said Alex.“It is. That's why I need a few aces up my sleeve.”Book available at:A full manuscript is available at no cost for reviewers.Book specifications:The Lunadyne Incident, by Torn MacAlester independently published on May 27, 2024, on Amazon Kindle, ASIN: B0D5M1Y884; Paperback independently published on 29 May, 2024, 6 x 0.28 x 9 inches, 123 pages ISBN-13: 979-8327018556.

