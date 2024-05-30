Gna Consult And Partners Rally Together To Support Mountain Park Medical Mission To Honduras

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GnA Consult , a leading implant dentistry consulting firm in the industry, is proud to announce its contribution to the July 2024 Mountain Park Medical Mission to Honduras. The initiative aims to provide essential medical care, food, and support to over 500 adults and children in Honduras, facilitated by Phoenix Children's Hospital.This humanitarian effort is close to the heart of Greg Essenmacher, CEO of GnA Consult, beyond just the opportunity for outreach. His daughter-in-law, Melissa Coronado Essenmacher, is participating in the mission trip as well. The team at GnA Consult, along with other generous partners, such as Jeremy Moeller of SourceClub, Tim Garwood of OraBio, and Billy Prisby of Presto Smile, have all come together to contribute towards this meaningful cause.The mission trip, scheduled for July 2024, seeks to make a significant impact by offering medical assistance and spreading compassion to those in need. By supporting this initiative, GnA Consult and its partners are demonstrating their commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities around the world.“We are honored to be part of such a noble cause,” said Greg Essenmacher, CEO of GnA Consult.“Through our collective efforts, we hope to provide vital resources and support to those who need it most. Our thoughts and prayers are with the team as they embark on this journey of compassion and service.”The donations received will contribute towards covering the costs of medical supplies, food provisions, and logistical support for the mission trip. In addition to financial contributions, the team at GnA Consult extends their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has offered their prayers and support for the success of the mission.As preparations for the July 2024 Mountain Park Medical Mission to Honduras continue, GnA Consult remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote health, well-being, and compassion for allFor more information about GnA Consult and its philanthropic efforts, please visitAbout GnA Consult:GnA Consult is a leading consulting firm specializing in providing strategic guidance and support to dental practices worldwide. With a focus on enhancing practice efficiency, profitability, and patient care, GnA Consult offers comprehensive consulting services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Led by CEO Greg Essenmacher, GnA Consult is dedicated to empowering dental professionals and practices to achieve sustainable growth and success.

