Magazine Jukebox, Inc., Celebrates Milestone Of Successfully Closing Its Seed Round

- David Prendergast, Magazine Jukebox Investor and Board MemberNORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Magazine Jukebox, Inc. , has successfully closed its seed round this month, raising $2.7 million thanks to investments from angel and institutional investors.Closing the seed round is an important milestone for Magazine Jukebox and demonstrates the growth that has happened since the company's inception. Magazine Jukebox currently has six full-time employees, who have been focused on the sustainable growth of the company since it launched its services in January 2022.Magazine Jukebox, Inc. was founded in August 2020 by Scott T. Janney (Chief Executive Officer) and Lauren K. Janney (Chief People Officer). Lauren and Scott initially had a dream of opening a coffee shop with a magazine wall, but when things shut down during the pandemic in 2020, magazines weren't as readily available in commercial spaces. They thought about how they could easily bring magazines back to businesses during this time, and Magazine Jukebox was born.Magazine Jukebox uses digital entertainment to elevate the customer experience. The platform began by offering access to digital magazines and now offers games and trivia, as well.The Magazine Jukebox entertainment hub is currently available in more than 5000 business locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the Philippines. The entertainment hub can be accessed by scanning a QR Code and does not require providing personal information or downloading a mobile app.With the new investments closing out the seed round, the company is fueled to scale. Scott T. Janney, CEO/Co-founder of Magazine Jukebox, Inc. expresses his gratitude and excitement for the future. "We are grateful for all of our investors, especially our early investors who had faith in our business strategy and funded the building of Magazine Jukebox from a vision sketched on a napkin to a digital entertainment company with customers across the globe. We are focused on expanding the company through the addition of new markets and new entertainment services, which we believe will increase the company's revenue and brand awareness."Board member and investor, David Prendergast, the former Eastern Region President of Allstate Inc., shares his excitement for the company's progress.“I invested in Magazine Jukebox not only because it is a fantastic concept that addresses very real customer experience issues, but because Lauren and Scott Janney have a vision that they are pursuing relentlessly. They are hardworking, focused, and passionate about the product that they have developed.”About Magazine JukeboxMagazine Jukebox, Inc., is the first digital entertainment platform to be enjoyed in commercial spaces without having to download an app. The eco-friendly and germ-free entertainment options include popular magazines, games, and trivia for all ages. Visitors at the business access the entertainment by scanning a geo-fenced QR code with a personal smart phone or tablet. No download or login required. The digital subscription is paid for by the business and made available to customers/patients for free. Decreasing perceived wait times improves the customer/patient experience. For more information, visit magazinejukebox.

