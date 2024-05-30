Detroit Sees First Population Growth Since 1957: Local Real Estate Investor Explains Why This Is Great For City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time in 66 years, Detroit grew in population, according to new Census Bureau estimates for 2023 that Mayor Mike Duggan hailed as“a day of celebration” for Michigan's largest city. Detroit gained 1,852 people from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday, putting the city's population at 633,218. It is the first time the city has gained population year over year since 1957, Duggan said.



"The population increase in Detroit shows how hard the city and its residents have been working towards revitalizing Detroit. It's been a long time coming and the city has gone through tremendous lengths to start to turn around Detroit. I feel as though the negative stigma in Detroit is slowly starting to disappear. With all the active redevelopment downtown through midtown, we are actually starting to see some commercial spaces being tapped in some pockets of the east and west side as well. As an active real estate Investor in the Detroit market place, it is truly a great feeling to know all our efforts in attempting to bring back Detroit is now showing" said Nader Shariff , founder of Upside Investments.



