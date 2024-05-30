Classic Tape Expands Reach By Acquiring Historic Kraftape Printers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Classic Tape is announcing a significant milestone with its recent acquisition of Kraftape Printers, based in Newark, New Jersey. As the oldest tape printer in the United States, Kraftape boasts an impressive 94 years of expertise. This strategic acquisition propels Classic Tape to the forefront of the tape printing industry in North America, solidifying its position as one of the largest printers on the continent and enhancing its ability to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to customers."We are delighted to welcome Kraftape Printers into the Classic Tape family," said Joe Zuccarelli, President of Classic Tape. "This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for us, reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional service and solutions to our distribution partners. With Kraftape's rich legacy and our extensive capabilities, we are poised to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value across all our divisions."Classic Tape takes great pride in its engineered tape solutions. Tape printing services with added value are the specialty of the Classic Printers division. Tapeworks is a specialty tape conversion company that serves a broad spectrum of the industrial tape market. The Machbloc division produces premium HVOF masking compounds for use by the Thermal Plasma Spray industry and hot temperature welding environments.Classic Tape has acquired three companies in the last five years, indicating both its steady growth trajectory and dedication to growing its capabilities to better support distributors. The business is looking forward to the opportunities this acquisition presents and to building long-lasting business relationships.Classic Tape extends its gratitude to its partners and customers for their continued support.-----About Classic TapeClassic Tape is a leading provider of high-quality tape printing and conversion solutions in North America. With divisions specializing in value-added tape printing, specialty tape conversion, and high-quality HVOF masking compounds, Classic Tape is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to its customers. As a trusted master converter for leading brands such as 3M, IPG, Shurtape, and Tesa, Classic Tape continues to set the standard in the tape industry.About BoxReportsBoxReports gets your packaging story in front of the people who need to see it. Whether they're a competitor, supplier, or potential contact in another industry, your announcement will be a can't-miss statement to the packaging world. Our team of insiders has the experience and insight needed to create a story that's clear, concise, and compelling. That's the press release your business deserves.

