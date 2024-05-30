Coushatta Tribe Announces 27Th Annual Powwow June 7-8: A Tradition Celebrating Native American Heritage & Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us for the 27th Annual Coushatta Powwow at Coushatta Casino Resort

Coushatta's annual powwow is one of the largest Native American gatherings in the southern United States, where world champion Native American dancers and singers gather to compete.

Hundreds of representatives from tribes across the United States and Canada come together each year to celebrate their culture with dance and drum contests.

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host its 27th annual powwow in The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, 2024.

KINDER, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host its 27th annual powwow in The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, 2024. Admission for the general public is $8 per day; children ages 6 years and younger are admitted free of charge. Spectators may purchase tickets at the gate on the day of event.Coushatta Powwow Schedule of EventsJune 7-8, 2024 at The Pavilion at CoushattaFriday, June 7:oGourd Dance 5 p.m.oGrand Entry 7 p.m.Saturday, June 8oGourd Dance 10 a.m.oGrand Entry 12 p.m.oGourd Dance 5 p.m.oGrand Entry 7 p.m.Coushatta's annual powwow is one of the largest Native American gatherings in the southern United States, where world champion Native American dancers and singers gather to compete for prizes in a family-friendly alcohol-and-drug-free event. Hundreds of representatives from tribes across the United States and Canada come together each year to celebrate their culture with dance and drum contests. Handcrafted jewelry, beaded moccasins and colorful feathered regalia with intricate details adorn the dancers-each is handmade and most are passed down as heirlooms through their family. Tribal drum groups compete and provide music and songs for the dance competitions. Exhibition dances and specialty dances showcase each age category during the event.A popular feature is the marketplace showcasing Native American food like Indian frybread and Indian tacos, plus authentic Native American arts and crafts, handmade turquoise and silver jewelry, handmade beaded items, the famous Coushatta long-leaf pine needle baskets, and so much more. For a unique cultural experience, the Coushatta powwow is one event you will never forget. Find more information online at .

Felicia Perez

FAR Public Relations

+1 501-804-4348

email us here

27th Annual Coushatta Powwow at Coushatta Casino Resort