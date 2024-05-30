Onetaskbox: Developmental Support With Innovative Shoebox Tasks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TILBURG, NETHERLANDS, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onetaskbox, a pioneering company in the field of developmental support tools, is proud to announce its continued commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and those undergoing rehabilitation. Founded in 2011 by Michel Geraedts, Onetaskbox leverages over 13 years of Michel's experience as a counselor for children and adults with ASD to provide innovative and effective learning tools.Client Testimonials:Kurt Geerts: "I bought two sensory bottles for a family member with autism. I got the blue bottle with fish and one with many colors. He likes to look at the bottles and is very happy with them."Tessa Santegoeds: "Nice and personal contact. High-quality materials. Very happy with the purchase and plenty of choices for new task boxes."Jacqueline Erwich: "A beautiful product for many target groups."Vision and Mission:Michel Geraedts, the founder and driving force behind Onetaskbox, stated,“Make contact with people who exhibit complex behavior and help them further in their development. That's why I developed Onetaskbox. It makes me proud to know that people work with Onetaskbox on a daily basis. Our Shoebox tasks help people develop more independence and self-reliance. The activities are offered in a playful and accessible manner, thus promoting cognitive, social, and motor skills. With the goal of achieving better participation in daily life. It is an ideal learning tool for individuals on the autism spectrum or during rehabilitation.”About Onetaskbox:Since its inception, Onetaskbox has been dedicated to providing well-arranged, practical, and clear one-box tasks designed to stimulate various areas of development in a fun and engaging way. These tools are particularly beneficial for individuals on the autism spectrum, helping to enhance their cognitive, social, and motor skills through playful and accessible activities.Onetaskbox's products have garnered positive feedback for their quality and effectiveness, as well as for the company's exceptional customer service. By focusing on creating tools that promote better participation in daily life, Onetaskbox continues to be an invaluable resource for individuals with ASD and those in rehabilitation programs.For more information about Onetaskbox and its products, please visit or contact the company via email at ....

