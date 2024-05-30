The Beljanski Foundation, A Leading Cancer Nonprofit, Hosts Free Transformative Workshop On Breast Cancer Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Beljanski Foundation , the leading nonprofit in holistic care for fighting cancer, invites participants to a free webinar titled“Breakthroughs in Natural Approaches To Breast Cancer: And How This Can Change Your Life!” This explosive event will occur on June 4th, 2024, at 1 pm (Eastern time). Join host Sylvie Beljanski , Founder and President of the Beljanski Foundation, and Carol Lourie, ND, L.Ac., CEO of the Empowered Against Recurrence Live Coaching Program, for this exclusive event aimed at uncovering natural remedies that reduce the risk of breast cancer and recurrence. For more information about this exclusive webinar, click here:

Breast cancer stands as the most prevalent cancer diagnosis among women. Remarkably, The Beljanski Foundation highlights that 90% of cancer cases are non-hereditary, emphasizing individuals' ability to shape their health. At this enlightening gathering, attendees will gain access to state-of-the-art strategies and empowering solutions to support breast health.

Attendees of the free webinar will gain valuable insights into cutting-edge research about breast cancer prevention and awareness, including:

- Discover advancements in natural approaches to breast cancer

- Understand the role of Cancer Stem Cells and their impact on well-being

- Unveil the reasons behind cancer recurrence in women

- Explore how this breakthrough research is reshaping our understanding of cancer

- Find out practical steps to support optimal blood count numbers

A French lawyer by trade, Sylvie Beljanski (daughter of Dr. Mirko Beljanski) is a health advocate for holistic medicine, public speaker, internationally known author, and entrepreneur. She is the Founder and President of The Beljanski Foundation, whose mission is to research natural approaches to cancer. She is also the CEO of Maison Beljanski, an international dietary supplement company.

Award-winning author Sylvie Beljanski penned "Winning The War On Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure." Her book has elevated her as a highly sought-after speaker at global health and wellness conferences, where she enlightens audiences about breakthroughs in integrative medicine. For further insights, visit .

Carol Lourie, ND, L.Ac., is a seasoned practitioner specializing in Naturopathy, Acupuncture, and Homeopathy. As the creator and CEO of the Empowered Against Recurrence Live Coaching Program, she emphasizes the importance of addressing the root cause of illness for true healing. With over three decades of clinical expertise, Dr. Lourie has dedicated her practice to empowering women with breast cancer through holistic strategies tailored to recovery, symptom management, and recurrence prevention. Her online coaching program offers personalized protocols to promote emotional well-being and metabolic balance, including dietary recommendations, targeted supplementation, and mindset empowerment. Through her mission, Dr. Lourie aims to guide women toward a healthier, stronger, and more vibrant life post-cancer.

The Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New York City, is dedicated to researching and disseminating knowledge about non-toxic natural solutions for cancer and other chronic diseases. Rooted in the principles of integrative medicine, the foundation's mission honors the legacy of Mirko Beljanski, PhD, a renowned French biologist who uncovered the link between environmental toxins and cancer.

Register for the webinar now:

