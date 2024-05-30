With 4.7% CAGR, Camera Stabilizer Market Growth To Surpass USD 5.3 Billion By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Camera Stabilizer demand

By application, the cinema camera segment accounted for about 51.8% of the share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.9%.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global camera stabilizer market size was $3.7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:

Increase in demand for high-quality camera stabilizer in terms of axis stabilization and light weight has been witnessed across the globe. Consumers are shifting their preference from enhanced camera stabilizers particularly for smartphones, thereby fostering the rise in demand for camera stabilizer

The improvement in camera stabilization technology not only provides the base feature but also builds on the existing technology. It provides augmented features such as modular camera stabilizers and inclusion of gyroscope, which is expected to provide opportunities for growth in the coming years. Moreover, increase in the adoption of camera stabilizers for smartphones with feature cameras is also expected to create lucrative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the camera stabilizer industry.

A number of modern-day cameras and smartphones come with an inbuilt motion stabilization option. The smartphone cameras often utilize Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which reduces the blurriness in images and videos caused by irregular motion. Optical Image Stabilization is also used in some compact cameras and SLR lenses as a method to have a clearer and sharper image. (EIS) Electronic image stabilization is another technique used to compensate for hand jitters that manifests itself in distracting video shake during playback. Many smartphone apps have also been developed to overcome blurriness in the images. Given the variety of cheaper options available over camera stabilizers, the sales of camera stabilizers may take a hit.

Request For Customization @

The global camera stabilizer market is segmented into type, application, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into body mounted and hand held. By application, the global camera stabilizer market is segmented into cinema camera, DSLR, action camera, and smartphones. Based on sales channel, it is bifurcated into offline channels and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the hand held segment was the highest contributor to the global camera stabilizer market, with $2.3 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

By application, the cinema camera segment accounted for about 51.8% of the global camera stabilizer market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.9%.

By sales channel, the offline channel leads in terms of market share; however, the online channel segment is expected to garner high market share through the forecast period.

North America leads in terms of camera stabilizer market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR of 6.0% during the camera stabilizer market forecast.

Some of the key players in the camera stabilizer market analysis includes Glidecam Industries Inc., Gudsen Technology Co. Ltd., Flyfilms, Shape, Letus Corporation, Ikan Corporation, Tilta Inc., Ningbo Eimage Studio Equipment Co. Ltd., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Rhino among others

LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report @

Reasons to Buy this Camera Stabilizer Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Related Reports :

Crawler Camera Systems market

Global Action Camera Market

Digital Accessories Market

Camera Accessories Market

Digital Camera Market

Related Article:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn