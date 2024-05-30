Chronic Kidney Disease Market Forecast 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Epidemiology And Companies By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chronic Kidney Market

Chronic Kidney Disease companies are Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, AstraZeneca, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Roche, more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (Albany, USA) DelveInsight's "Chronic Kidney Disease Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Chronic Kidney Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Chronic Kidney Disease market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chronic Kidney Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Chronic Kidney Disease market.

Some facts of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report are:

. According to DelveInsight, Chronic Kidney Disease market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

. In 2022, the Chronic Kidney Disease market size was highest in the US among the 7MM accounting for approximately USD 2,566 million, and lowest in Italy with USD 115 million which is further expected to increase by 2032.

. Leading Chronic Kidney Disease companies working in the market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, KBP Biosciences, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Kibow Pharma, AstraZeneca, XORTX Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Disc Medicine, Roche, CinCor Pharma, Galapagos NV, Bayer, Sentien Biotechnologies, MISSION Therapeutics, AceLink Therapeutics and others.

. Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies expected to launch in the market are KBP-5074, Ziltivekimab, US-APR2020, DM199, AL-01211, and others.

. On May 2024, AstraZeneca announced results of a Phase IIb, Multicenter, Randomised, Double-Blind, Dose-finding Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Balcinrenone in Combination With Dapagliflozin Compared With Dapagliflozin in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease and Albuminuria

. On April 2024, Biocodex announced results of an Open Label, Phase I Study to Assess and Compare the Pharmacokinetic Parameters After Multiple Oral Administration of Stiripentol 1000 mg in Renal Impaired Patients and Matching Controls With Normal Renal Function.

. On April 2024, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. announced results of a Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Lorundrostat Alone, and Lorundrostat in Combination With Dapagliflozin, in Adults With Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease With Albuminuria.

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive condition where the kidneys gradually lose function over time. It's characterized by the kidneys' inability to filter waste products and excess fluids from the blood effectively. CKD often develops slowly, with few symptoms in the early stages, making it challenging to detect. However, as the disease progresses, symptoms like fatigue, swelling in the ankles, changes in urination frequency, and blood in the urine may occur. CKD can result from various factors, including high blood pressure, diabetes, certain infections, and genetic predispositions. Timely diagnosis and management are crucial to slow the progression of CKD and prevent complications like kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, and anemia. Treatment typically involves lifestyle modifications, such as dietary changes and regular exercise, along with medications to control blood pressure and blood sugar levels. In advanced stages, dialysis or kidney transplant may be necessary to maintain health and quality of life. Early detection and proactive management are key in addressing CKD and minimizing its impact on overall health.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market

The Chronic Kidney Disease market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Chronic Kidney Disease market trends by analyzing the impact of current Chronic Kidney Disease therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Chronic Kidney Disease market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Chronic Kidney Disease market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Chronic Kidney Disease market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology

The Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Chronic Kidney Disease patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Chronic Kidney Disease market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Chronic Kidney Disease drugs recently launched in the Chronic Kidney Disease market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Chronic Kidney Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Chronic Kidney Disease market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Development Activities

The Chronic Kidney Disease report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Chronic Kidney Disease key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Chronic Kidney Disease treatment markets in the upcoming years are Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, KBP Biosciences, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Kibow Pharma, AstraZeneca, XORTX Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Disc Medicine, Roche, CinCor Pharma, Galapagos NV, Bayer, Sentien Biotechnologies, MISSION Therapeutics, AceLink Therapeutics and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Report Key Insights

1. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Population

2. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Chronic Kidney Disease Market

4. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Opportunities

6. Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Approaches

7. Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Analysis

8. Chronic Kidney Disease Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Chronic Kidney Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Kidney Disease Disease Background and Overview

6. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Journey

7. Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment

11. Chronic Kidney Disease Marketed Products

12. Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Therapies

13. Chronic Kidney Disease Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Chronic Kidney Disease Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Chronic Kidney Disease Market

18. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Drivers

19. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

