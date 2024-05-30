ESALON EASES ELDER MILLENNIALS' GRAY HAIR WOES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eSalon Custom Hair Color & Hair Care

eSalon Custom Hair Color

Award-Winning Custom Hair Color Company Targets New Demographic To Offer Guidance on First Gray Hairs

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eSalon , the first and only truly custom home hair color company, is aiming to support Elder Millennials with expert advice (and their award-winning custom hair color) as this younger demographic looks to erase the unwelcome signs of hair aging. With 14 years of experience crafting colorist-formulated, custom at-home hair color to fit your goals, eSalon is equipped to help a new era of women remedy their first gray hairs.“Historically, our main consumer demographic has been those aged 40-60, mainly Generation Z and Baby Boomers ,” said Greta Rose, eSalon CEO.“Biological and environmental factors are now leading to women starting to see gray hairs sprouting sooner, as early as 35-40 - so we're here to support them with our expert-led offerings so they can achieve the best gray coverage tailored to their needs.”eSalon Lead Colorist Alexandria Paget breaks down the do's and don'ts for when silvery stands first start to emerge:At what average age do women tend to start seeing grays for the first time?On average, graying often begins in the late 30's. With aging, the follicles make less melanin and this causes gray hair. With losing melanin, the hair color becomes lighter, eventually turning white. Hair often starts graying at the temples first and extends to the scalp. However, the age at which gray hair appears is mainly dependent on genetics. Menopause is a large contributor to the hair turning gray. A person whose parents developed gray hair at a young age are more susceptible to developing gray hair at a young age as well. Stress and poor nutrition or nutritional deficiencies are also contributing factors.What is different about how hair takes color at the age of 30-40 years old?Hair can accept the hair color differently from ages 30-40 years old because the hair becomes more fragile and less resilient with age. When the hair is more fragile, the chemicals in the hair color can penetrate the hair cuticle differently. This can result in patchy or faded color. With age, the pigment cells in the hair follicles die off causing the hair to be more transparent. This can change the texture to be more wiry or stiff as gray hair tends to be more porous.How can Elder Millennials improve hair health as hair starts to 'age?'A balanced diet focused on foods that are high in vitamins and minerals which are highly beneficial to hair health. This can include iron, protein, omega 3 fatty acid, vitamin E, and zinc. These vitamins and minerals can be found in foods like fish, nuts, lean meats, and leafy greens. Without these vitamins and minerals from diet, dietary supplements containing shark cartilage, B vitamins, and omega 3 fatty acids can help maintain hair health. Scalp massages can also be beneficial by reducing stress.What are the best products for someone who is starting to see gray hairs for the first time?A permanent Custom Hair Color is the best option for fully covering stubborn grays. However, for a softer transition and more of a gray blending effect, a demi permanent Custom Hair Color would be best as it will not cover the grays 100%. This allows for a softer out growth when new growth comes back in as there won't be a harsh root line since the grays were not fully covered to begin with. For camouflaging stubborn grays a root concealing color spray like eSalon's Camo Mist or Conceal & Cover Root Powder help blend the growing in grays in between color touch ups.After opting for a gray coverage product, what are tips for when color starts to grow out or fade?After using color to hide grays, it is best to wash as little as possible in the coolest water possible. It is also best to avoid shampoos with sulfates. This will increase color longevity keeping grays covered longer. A heat protectant is important to use when using styling tools as the heat can dull and fade hair color, eSalon's Triple Prep is designed to shield strands from heat styling up to 450°F. The Light Set adds highlights to further blend the grays into hair color to create a softer outgrow when new growth starts to come in.“We look forward to integrating more Elder Millennial-focused content into our overall marketing efforts, from social media to our 'Color Mastery' blog, to inform this younger demographic on gray coverage best practices,” said Lori Laybourne, eSalon Chief Marketing Officer.To discover more tips for coloring your hair like a pro, please visit eSalon , and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.###About eSaloneSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 332k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

