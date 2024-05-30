Blue Ammonia Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Ammonia Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Blue Ammonia Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's market forecast

The Business Research Company's “Blue Ammonia Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the blue ammonia market size is predicted to reach $17.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the blue ammonia market is due to the increasing demand for low-carbon fuels. North America region is expected to hold the largest blue ammonia market share. Major players in the blue ammonia market include Saudi Arabian Oil Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell PLC, Uniper SE, Koch Industries Inc., ITOCHU Corporation, BASF SE.

Blue Ammonia Market Segments

.By Technology: Steam Methane Reforming, Autothermal Reforming, Gas Partial Oxidation, Other Technologies

.By Distribution Channel: Distribution/Wholesalers, E-Commerce, Direct Sale

.By Application: Power Generation, Industrial Feedstock, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, Chemical And Petrochemicals, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global blue ammonia market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blue ammonia refers to ammonia produced by converting natural gas into hydrogen and carbon dioxide, with the CO2 being captured, stored, or utilized to reduce emissions. It serves as a cleaner energy source for power generation and industrial processes and as a potential medium for hydrogen transport and storage, supporting the transition to low-carbon energy systems.

